TVLine Items: Lethal Vet Is Magnum's Ex, Supernatural Marathon and More

An ex-love is coming back into Magnum P.I.‘s life: Jordana Brewster (Lethal Weapon) has landed an arc on the CBS drama as a former CIA analyst who shares a past with the titular investigator, EW.com reports.

Brewster’s Hannah was responsible for embedding Magnum and his team in Afghanistan. She also had a relationship with Magnum, but it was all an act that eventually led to his capture and time spent as a P.O.W.

Brewster makes her debut in the Feb. 15 episode.

* In honor of Supernatural‘s 300th installment (airing Feb. 7 on The CW), TNT will broadcast a marathon of 25 fan-favorite episodes over Feb. 4 (from 10 am-3 pm), Feb. 5 (2 am-3 pm), Feb. 6 (10 am-5 pm) and Feb. 7 (10 am-2 pm).

* Suits vet Patrick J. Adams will recur during Season 3 of the Amazon drama Sneaky Pete as Stefano Kilbane, an arrogant business magnate with a taste for fine art and a need for revenge, our sister site Deadline reports.

* A Million Little Things has tapped Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos) to recur as Mrs. Nelson, a woman who lives at Barbara Morgan’s old address, Deadline reports.

* Cicely Tyson will reprise her role as Annalise Keating’s mother in an upcoming episode of How to Get Away With Murder, per Shondaland.

* Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time) will recur during Season 4 of Billions as the black sheep brother of U.S. Attorney Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore).

* A special episode of Big Mouth, titled “My Furry Valentine,” will drop Friday, Feb. 8 on Netflix. Watch a trailer below:

* Hulu has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming six-episode comedy Shrill, starring SNL vet Aidy Bryant as a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. The show debuts Friday, March 15.

