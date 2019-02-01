Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Video: Rebecca Sings a Love Song to 'The Darkness'

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rebecca is still writing the happy ending to her love story… but she’s already had a man in her life for a while now. (Well, she refers to him as a “he,” anyway.)

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), Rebecca is back in a depressive funk — note her moody black hoodie and dark eye shadow — and breaks into a love song called “The Darkness,” dedicated to the depression that’s never left her side her whole life. Describing her depression as “my first love, my true love,” she sings a sincere ode to her constant companion: “HIs love for me is pure… he’s handsome for a metaphor.” She even gives her depression a name: “Tyler.” (Yeah, sounds about right.)

So why is Rebecca spiraling out like this? (She ends the song at the door of an outpatient clinic.) Is her renewed romance with Greg hitting an unexpected snag? And, since he’s there when the song starts, will her old flame Josh Chan be the one to pick up the pieces?

Press PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek at “The Darkness,” and then hit the comments with your thoughts on the final season of Crazy Ex so far.