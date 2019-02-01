Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to Air Concert Special Following Series Finale

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is following up its final episode with a very special encore.

The CW’s musical rom-com will air a special concert event directly following its upcoming series finale, TVLine has learned. Both episodes will air on Friday, April 5, with the finale airing at 8/7c, and the concert special airing at 9/8c. (For those keeping track, the series finale will technically be Season 4’s 17th episode, with the concert special counting as the 18th and final episode.)

Titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special,” the concert will feature Rachel Bloom and the rest of the Crazy Ex cast performing live versions of fan-favorite songs from the past four seasons “along with incredible staging, multimedia visuals and a live band and orchestra,” per the network. (The Crazy Ex cast has already embarked on a sold-out nationwide live tour; the special will be taped in Los Angeles this March.)

“The songwriters of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger have written more than 150 outstanding songs in our four seasons,” showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said in a statement. “It is an unprecedented contribution to the American songbook. I’m so thrilled we can share those songs with the world in a spontaneous format that really showcases their humor and genius.”