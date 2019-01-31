The Chi Season 2, Kevin Bacon Drama Get Premiere Dates at Showtime

Showtime will return to the South Side of Chicago when Season 2 of The Chi premieres on Sunday, April 7 at 10/9c.

The Chi hails from Emmy winner Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Oscar winner Common (Selma). The official Season 2 logline reads as follows:

“Produced entirely in its namesake city, Season 2 of The Chi will spotlight the ambitious plan by Brandon to make his food truck a success, while navigating the class differences with his girlfriend Jerrika. Emmett will encounter a lot of bumps and bruises as he makes an effort to grow up and get custody of his son, guided by his mother Jada, who is discovering a new life of her own. Kevin reckons with the trauma of what he has experienced in his young life, as he strengthens the bonds with his buddies, Papa and Jake, whose older brother Reg exposes Jake to twisted lessons in street survival. Lastly, an imprisoned Ronnie will attempt to come to terms with killing Brandon’s brother and reclaim his life, while Detective Cruz launches a new investigation. The season will also show the joys of living life on the Southside of Chicago.”

Showtime has also set a premiere date for Kevin Bacon’s City on a Hill. Launching Sunday, June 16 at 9pm, the ’90s-set crime drama stars Bacon as corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rohr, who teams up with ADA Decoucy Ward (Underground‘s Aldis Hodge) to catch a family of armored car robbers. The case eventually exposes a massive scandal within Boston’s criminal justice system. Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest), Lauren E. Banks (Maniac), Amanda Clayton (If Loving You Is Wrong), Kevin Chapman (Person of Interest) and Jere Shea (Passion) co-star.

Will you make a return trip to The Chi? Or check out Kevin Bacon’s City on a Hill? Watch the trailers embedded above, then hit the comments with your reactions!