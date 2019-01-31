CBS Eyeing Second Big Bang Spinoff?

CBS is open to further expanding the Big Bang Theory universe. With Big Bang set to conclude in May, the network’s entertainment president, Kelly Kahl, hinted in a new interview that the prospect of another spinoff has been (unofficially) broached.

Although Kahl maintained to Deadline that “nothing formal” has been discussed with executive producer Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. regarding a possible second offshoot (joining Young Sheldon), Kahl added, “The ball is squarely in their court. If they want to talk to us about it, we are here to listen.”

Meanwhile, the TBBT cast — in an appearance on Thursday’s Ellen Degeneres Show — admitted that it’s getting more emotional on set with each passing episode. “[Johnny Galecki and I] were doing a scene before the holiday… and just out of nowhere I started bawling,” Kaley Cuoco recalled. “The crew — all the camera guys and everyone came out and were like, ‘We’re so glad you cried because we’ve been waiting to cry,’ and then they all gave us this huge group hug and we all cried for like 10 minutes.”

Would you watch a second Big Bang spinoff? If so, which regular (or recurring) character(s) do you think would best be served by an offshoot? Vote via the following poll, then hit the comments to back up your choice!