Frankenstein Drama About Resurrected Cop Among CBS' Latest Pilot Orders

It… is… alive! And by “it” I mean TV’s unrelenting desire for any kind of a Frankenstein story.

CBS’ latest batch of pilot orders is fronted by Frankenstein, in which a San Francisco homicide detective is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty. But as said lawman resumes his old life and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection – yup, Dr. Victor frickin’ Frankenstein.

Jason Tracey (Elementary, Burn Notice) will pen the pilot and serve as exec producer alongside Elementary showrunner Rob Doherty.

The Eye network’s other Thursday pilot orders include:

* Republic of Sarah, which is about a small New Hampshire town that is thrust onto the world stage when the discovery of a valuable resource within its borders compels the residents to declare themselves an independent nation. That sets the unlikely young mayor (named Sarah, I am guessing!) and her cabinet of inexperienced locals on the path of running a brand new country. Jeff King (Blindspot, White Collar) will pen the pilot and serve as an EP.

* Courthouse, a drama that “pulls back the curtain on the court system and follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.”