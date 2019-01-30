The Red Line: Noah Wyle-Led CBS Drama Releases Emotional Trailer

CBS has released a first trailer for The Red Line, its Noah Wyle-led, eight-episode “event series” that will air four straight Sundays from 8 to 10 pm, starting April 28.

The Red Line follows three very different Chicago families as they journey toward hope and healing after a tragedy connects them all. As revealed early in the trailer, ER alum Wyle plays Daniel Calder, a high school history teacher who is mourning the death of his husband, an African American doctor who was shot by a white cop. As Daniel tries to comfort their grieving daughter, Jira (played by Aliyah Royale), the two butt heads when she decides to search for her birth mother against his wishes.

Meanwhile on Chicago’s south side, Tia Young (Hand of God‘s Emayatzy Corinealdi) scours news of the shooting, torn between her political ambition of running for alderman and risking it all to comfort the daughter she gave up for adoption as a teen. Tia’s husband, Ethan Young (The Musketeers‘ Howard Charles), a red line train operator and devoted father to their 6-year-old son, champions her running for office, but cautions her about connecting with Jira.

On the west side, police officer Paul Evans (Shameless‘ Noel Fisher) is horrified that he shot an innocent man, conflicted about the circumstances around how it happened and worried about the public and legal fallout.

The Red Line cast also includes Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice), Elizabeth Laidlaw (Boss) and Vinny Chhibber (No Tomorrow).