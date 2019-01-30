Big Bang Theory Books William Shatner for 'Epic' Dungeons & Dragons Battle

The Big Bang Theory has finally found a role worthy of Star Trek‘s Captain Kirk. CBS on Wednesday announced that William Shatner is set to guest-star in an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons-themed episode.

In addition to Shatner, the episode will also feature director Kevin Smith, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, True Blood vet Joe Manganiello and the return of Sheldon’s former nemesis Wil Wheaton. An airdate has not yet been announced.

Back in 2016, Shatner — who used to pitch Priceline with Big Bang‘s Kaley Cuoco — revealed that he had previously turned down an offer to appear on TV’s top sitcom because he wasn’t pleased with how the show wanted to use him. (He said he’d been asked to play a heightened version of himself, but wasn’t comfortable with what that would entail. It’s unclear how this upcoming guest spot will differ.)

Shatner won’t be the first Star Trek alum to appear on Big Bang. The late Leonard Nimoy famously lent his voice to the Season 5 episode “The Transporter Malfunction,” in which a Spock action figure spoke to Sheldon in his dreams. Meanwhile, George Takei cameoed in Season 4. Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brent Spiner and LeVar Burton have also put in appearances, and the aforementioned Wheaton has recurred since Season 3.

This also isn’t the first D&D-themed episode of Big Bang. Back in Season 6’s “The Love Spell Potential,” a guys vs. girls battle culminated in a cheeky round of the game between Sheldon and Amy.

Are you looking forward to Shatner’s guest spot on Big Bang? Hit the comments with your reactions.