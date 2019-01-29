Project Runway on Bravo: First Trailer Reveals New Faces, Huge Changes

Following a makeover of epic proportions, Project Runway will begin its new life (back) on Bravo this spring. The revamped reality competition series, now featuring supermodel Karlie Kloss as host and Runway champion Christian Siriano as mentor, will premiere Thursday, March 14 at 8/7c, Bravo announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Friday. All episodes will be 90 minutes.

One familiar face will be back, with ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia returning as a judge, alongside two new additions: designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue EIC Elaine Welteroth.

Not only are the show’s iconic workroom and runway getting upgraded — courtesy of Brother, TRESemme and Maybelline — but the challenges will also be adjusted to embrace the “nuances of the fashion industry, including flash sales, fast fashion, the inclusion of plus-size models, Instagram [and] a special Elton John challenge inspired by Paramount Pictures’ Rocketman.”

We can also reveal the 16 designers competing this season: Afa Ah Loo (Samoa); Rakan Shams Aldeen (Homs, Syria); Cavanagh Baker (Nashville, Tenn.); Tessa Clark (Greenville, Ohio); Bishme Cromartie (Baltimore, Md.); Venny Etienne (Brooklyn, N.Y.); Jhoan “Sebastian” Grey (Cali, Colombia); Renee Hill (Philadelphia, Pa.); Sonia Kasparian (Portland, Ore.); Kovid Kapoor (Brooklyn, N.Y.); Frankie Lewis (Louisville, Ky.); Lela Orr (Monroe, La.); Jamall Osterholm (Cranston, R.I.); Nadine Ralliford (Stone Mountain, Ga.); Gary “Garo Sparo” Spampinato (Bayshore, N.Y.); and Hester Sunshine (Santa Fe, N.M.). Click here to learn more about this season’s contestants.

New episodes of Project Runway All Stars‘ seventh season currently air Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime, which acquired the franchise from Bravo in 2009. Hit PLAY on the first trailer for Project Runway‘s return to Bravo below, then drop a comment: Will you be tuning in?