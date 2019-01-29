Pearson Trailer: Jessica Takes on Chicago Politics in Suits Spinoff

Jessica Pearson may be new to the Windy City, but her “killer” reputation is already the stuff of legend in the first trailer for the Suits spinoff Pearson.

“Some of you are well aware of my past,” Gina Torres’ disbarred lawyer greets the press, “but I am anxious to give something back.” However, her new job as right-hand fixer to Chicago’s mayor (Homeland vet Morgan Spector) gets her tangled up “in a crooked and dangerous new world where every action has far-reaching consequences,” per the official description. “With her compulsion to win, Jessica is forced to reconcile her unstoppable drive with her desire to do the right thing — two things very much at odds.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, city attorney Keri (One Tree Hill‘s Bethany Joy Lenz) isn’t very welcoming of the new hire. “You have a lot to learn about the way things are done around here,” Keri tells Jessica, who snaps back with, “And you still have a lot to learn about being a lawyer.”

Back at home, things aren’t much easier as beau Jeff Malone (Lucifer‘s D.B. Woodside) makes his feelings known about Jessica’s shady new colleagues.

The series — which does not yet have a premiere date — also stars Simon Kassianides (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as the mayor’s driver Nick, Chantel Riley (Wynnona Earp) as Jessica’s cousin Angela, Isabel Arraiza (The Oath) as Jessica’s assistant Yoli and Eli Goree (Ballers) as the mayor’s press secretary Derrick.

Press PLAY above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with your thoughts on Jessica’s new journey.