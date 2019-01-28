President Trump to Sit Down With CBS for Pre-Super Bowl Interview

President Trump will resume the tradition of presidential TV interviews on Super Bowl Sunday, sitting down with CBS for a pre-game chat this Sunday, Feb. 3.

Trump will appear on the Eye network’s Sunday morning news show Face the Nation, per our sister site Deadline, and be interviewed by that show’s host Margaret Brennan. (Portions of the interview will air later in the day as part of CBS’ pre-Super Bowl coverage.)

This is a rare non-Fox TV interview for President Trump, as Deadline notes. He sat down with then-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Super Bowl Sunday in 2017, shortly following his inauguration, but skipped the annual tradition last year, when NBC — his former Apprentice home — hosted the game. Trump last appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation in 2017 to mark his 100th day in the Oval Office.