Sarah Jessica Parker is slipping on those Manolo Blahniks one more time — but not for Sex and the City 3.

In a new ad for Stella Artois, which will officially debut during Super Bowl 53, the actress reprises her iconic Sex and the City role of Carrie Bradshaw, who’s suddenly in the mood for a beer.

As seen in the commercial embedded above, Carrie arrives at a swanky restaurant and switches up her usual Cosmopolitan drink order in favor of a tall Stella Artois, much to the shock of the eatery’s employees. Dishes are broken! Lights flicker! Flames roar in the kitchen! (Who knew Carrie was so powerful?)

But Ms. Bradshaw isn’t the only familiar character who appears in the ad. Next, Jeff Bridges struts into the restaurant as his Big Lebowski character, The Dude, who also orders a Stella Artois as he takes a seat.

“Good choice,” Carrie remarks when she notices what The Dude is drinking, to which he naturally responds, “Well, changing can do a little good. The Dude abides.”

Super Bowl 53 will take place Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 pm ET on CBS. Press PLAY above to watch the full Stella Artois commercial, then drop a comment below with your thoughts!