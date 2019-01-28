TVLine Items: Issa Rae's HBO Sketch Show, Dixie Vet on Station 19 and More

Issa Rae (Insecure) and Robin Thede (The Rundown With Robin Thede) are joining forces for A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has received a series order from HBO, our sister site Deadline reports.

The half-hour comedy — executive-produced by Rae and Thede — will consist of sketches performed, written and directed by black women. Thede, who also stars, will be joined by celebrity guests.

* JoBeth Williams (Hart of Dixie, Private Practice) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of ABC’s Station 19, TVLine has learned. She’ll play a supremely confident woman who makes a very lasting impression by shaking things up for some of the characters, both professionally and personally.

* CBS All Access’ upcoming The Twilight Zone reboot has tapped Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) to appear in an episode.

* USA Network has given a series order to Dare Me, a drama based on the novel by Megan Abbott, exploring teen angst, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town, Deadline reports.

* Freeform is developing the ’70s-set dramedy Party Girls, inspired by the true story of Ericka Suzanne, daughter of the first female leader of the Black Panther Party.

