Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 6 Trailer Confirms Coulson's Fate (Or Does It...?)

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will have mourned Phil Coulson well by the time Season 6 arrives this summer.

Or have reports of the Director’s death been greatly exaggerated…?

The first trailer for Season 6 of the ABC series starts off by setting a somber tone, by checking in on Melinda May (played by Ming-Na Wen) in the not-so-immediate wake of Phil (Clark Gregg) succumbing to his fatal condition, while declaring “Agent Coulson Is Dead” in big, sad letters.

We see Mac (Henry Simmons) doing his best to fill such sizeable shoes as S.H.I.E.L.D.’s new Director, and we are reminded that the search is on for Fitz (Iain de Caestecker), who is floating around in space somewhere, cryogenically frozen and en route to the future.

The trailer’s final moments, though, deliver a big ol’ tease. Press play above to check it out.

During our recent visit to the set, where the penultimate episode of Season 6 was being filmed, Chloe Bennet said that Daisy aka Quake “has a bit more of a peace to her” when the action picks back up. “There is obviously the mourning of Coulson,” now behind her, “but she’s also been through it all and she is genuinely stronger from it,” the actress said. “She has fully accepted her trauma and is moving forward in the most healthy way, for the first time.”

