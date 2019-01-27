SAG Award TV Winners — Full List

Winners for the 2019 SAG Awards are being announced on Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and hosted by Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally. (The start time is 8/7c on TNT and TBS.)
Heading into the night, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark led the TV pack with four nominations each, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method each netted three nods.
By outlet, Netflix amassed 13 total nominations, followed by Amazon’s seven and HBO’s five. NBC was the most-nommed broadcaster, with two This Is Us entries.
TVLine is denoting TV’s winners as they are announced, stating with the pre-show awarding of Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
STUNT TEAM
GLOW — WINNER
Marvel’s Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
DRAMA ACTRESS
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K., Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
COMEDY ACTRESS
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
COMEDY ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz,The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Genius
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Alan Alda