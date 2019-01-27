SAG Award TV Winners — Full List

Winners for the 2019 SAG Awards are being announced on Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and hosted by Will & Grace‘s Megan Mullally. (The start time is 8/7c on TNT and TBS.)

Heading into the night, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark led the TV pack with four nominations each, while Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method each netted three nods.

By outlet, Netflix amassed 13 total nominations, followed by Amazon’s seven and HBO’s five. NBC was the most-nommed broadcaster, with two This Is Us entries.

TVLine is denoting TV’s winners as they are announced, stating with the pre-show awarding of Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

STUNT TEAM

GLOW — WINNER

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

DRAMA ACTRESS

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K., Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

COMEDY ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

COMEDY ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz,The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Genius

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Alan Alda