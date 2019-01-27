Rent Live: Watch 'La Vie Boheme' and More Numbers From the Fox Musical

In just five hours, the curtain will rise on Fox’s production of Rent, the latest live musical to grace broadcast television. But waiting is lame — there’s no day but today, right? — so let’s get this listening party started early.

Fox’s Rent stars Jordan Fisher (Grease: Live) as documentary filmmaker Mark Cohen, Brennin Hunt (The X Factor) as singer-songwriter Roger Davis, Tinashe (Dancing With the Stars) as night owl Mimi Marquez, Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as college professor Tom Collins, Valentina (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as drag queen Angel Dumott Schunard, Vanessa Hudgens (So You Think You Can Dance) as artist/activist Maureen Johnson, Kiersey Clemons (Angie Tribeca) as lawyer Joanne Jefferson and Mario (Empire) as traitor-to-the-cause Benjamin Coffin III.

Thanks to the magic of social media, we’ve gotten an early glimpse into how these performers will sound when they hit the stage tonight (8/7c). Scroll down to watch rehearsal video of some of Rent‘s most iconic numbers, beginning with Hunt and Tinashe crushing “No Day But Today”:

The cast also recorded this lovely a cappella rendition of the musical’s most popular ballad “Seasons of Love”:

And because we’ll literally take anything we can get at this point, here’s 12 seconds of “La Vie Boheme”:

You can also currently stream five tracks from the official cast recording — “Rent,” “Out Tonight,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” “I’ll Cover You (Reprise)” and “Seasons of Love” — on Apple Music, Spotify and more. The full album will be available digitally on Feb. 1.

Which number are you most excited to see performed live? Hit PLAY on all of the videos above, then drop a comment with your thoughts ahead of the big night.