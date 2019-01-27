Rent Live: Keala Settle Joins the Cast to Perform 'Seasons of Love' (Grade It!)

Keala Settle, the face behind the beard behind The Greatest Showman, joined the cast of Fox’s Rent on Sunday to teach us all an important lesson about our lives and how we should measure them.

The actress lent her Tony Award-nominated voice to “Seasons of Love,” easily Rent’s most iconic number, sung at the top of the second act during a support group meeting for people diagnosed with HIV.

Fox’s Rent stars Jordan Fisher (Grease: Live) as documentary filmmaker Mark Cohen, Brennin Hunt (The X Factor) as singer-songwriter Roger Davis, Tinashe (Dancing With the Stars) as night owl Mimi Marquez, Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) as college professor Tom Collins, Valentina (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as drag queen Angel Dumott Schunard, Vanessa Hudgens (So You Think You Can Dance) as artist/activist Maureen Johnson, Kiersey Clemons (Angie Tribeca) as lawyer Joanne Jefferson and Mario (Empire) as traitor-to-the-cause Benjamin Coffin III.

Later in the evening, cast members from Rent‘s original Broadway production — including Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks and Daphne Rubin-Vega — will join the live production’s cast for a special moment. News of this epic reunion trickled out Saturday on social media, with Rapp finally posting the group shot of every Renthead’s dreams.

When Hunt suffered a broken ankle during a dress rehearsal on Saturday, there was much speculation about the fate of Sunday’s broadcast. “In the spirit of Rent, everyone — producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on,” read a joint statement released by FOX Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television. In addition to re-staging certain parts of the show to accommodate Hunt’s injury, it’s also likely that some rehearsal footage will be mixed in with the live broadcast.

In the end, Fox ended up airing mostly recycled footage from the dress rehearsal. Video of this performance will be added when/if it becomes available. In the meantime, grade “Seasons of Love” below and drop a comment with your review.