Rent: The Best & Worst Moments From Fox's Live-ish Musical Production

It’s been well over 525,600 minutes since Fox first announced it would stage a live production of Rent. (Almost twice that number, in fact!)

Needless to say, our expectations for the musical, which debuted at last on Sunday night, were high — and not just because Rent is a poignant, beloved classic. It also boasted an impressive cast (including Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher and Vanessa Hudgens, all of whom have previously worked on live TV-musicals), and it was directed by Michael Greif, who helmed the original Broadway production.

Fortunately, there was a lot to love about Fox’s broadcast (which was only partially live, due to cast member Brennin Hunt’s last-minute foot injury). Among the performances that left our jaws on the floor: Tinashe’s electric rendition of “Out Tonight,” Hudgens’ udderly fabulous (see what we did there?) version of “Over the Moon,” and, of course, Dixon’s stirring “I’ll Cover You (Reprise).”

Naturally, there were also a few missteps in the live-ish production, including some lyric rewrites that left us puzzled, plus a staging choice that missed the mark.

Now that the musical has wrapped (and we’re left humming “Seasons of Love” for the next two weeks), we’ve rounded up the highlights and lowlights from Rent‘s TV debut.

Scroll through the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — to see our picks for Rent‘s best and worst moments, then grade the musical in our poll and drop a comment with your reviews!