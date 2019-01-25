RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek: Will Valentina Be Naomi Smalls' Undoing?

We already know that Naomi Smalls can bend, but are we about to see her break? TVLine’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars finds the lip sync savage facing the very real possibility of being eliminated — and she’ll have Valentina to thank for it.

This week’s challenge divides the queens into teams to design and host their own VIP club nights, but Valentina shows up to build the club wearing high heels (and not much else), Naomi rightfully questions her partner’s commitment to the cause.

“I am stressed, because we have silver walls… and that’s about it,” Naomi says. “I don’t have a script, I don’t have an idea of why people are coming to our club and I don’t have a partner who’s really helping me figure it out.” In a word, she’s “f–ed.”

On a more positive note, tonight’s episode welcomes singer Rita Ora and New York City nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch as special guest judges. In addition to critiquing the queens’ runway lewks, the pair will also be personally inspecting the teams’ clubs, along with Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley.

Hit PLAY on the clip below, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Which of the seven remaining queens are you rooting for this season?