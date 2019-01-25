TVLine Items: Resident Evil Series in the Works, Grey's Vet to Whiskey and More

Resident Evil is getting the small-screen treatment: Netflix is developing a TV series based on the action-horror video game and movie franchise, our sister site Deadline reports.

The project, which is in the early stages, would expand the universe and deepen the mythology while exploring the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the T-virus outbreak. The search for a showrunner is underway.

Resident Evil was previously adapted into a series of six movies starring Milla Jovovich.

* Scott Foley’s real-life wife Marika Domińczyk (Grey’s Anatomy) has landed a multi-episode arc on his upcoming ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, playing a tough-as-nails mercenary, per Deadline. Additionally, Christa Miller (Cougar Town) — the spouse of Whiskey Cavalier EP Bill Lawrence — will guest-star as a federal judge/close friend of Lauren Cohan’s character.

* HBO’s upcoming drama series The Outsider, starring Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) and based on the Stephen King bestseller, has added eight series regulars to its cast: Cynthia Erivo (Widows), Bill Camp (The Night Of), Mare Winningham (American Horror Story), Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders), Julianne Nicholson (Masters of Sex), Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick) and Marc Menchaca (Ozark). Additionally, Hettienne Park (Hannibal) and Michael Esper (Shades of Blue) will recur.

* Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) and Lennon Parham (Playing House) have joined the cast of the YouTube Premium pilot Edge of Seventeen, based on the 2016 film starring Hailee Steinfeld, per The Hollywood Reporter. Both actresses will recur if the project is picked up to series.

* NBC has released a trailer for its upcoming Jennifer Carpenter-starring drama The Enemy Within, premiering Monday, Feb. 25 at 10/9c:

* Amazon has released a new teaser for the graphic novel adaptation The Boys, which is set to premiere in summer 2019:

