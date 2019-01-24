Legacies Sneak Peek: Can Hope Save Landon Without Killing Alaric First? (Plus, Another Caroline Update!)

The long-awaited Legacies musical episode is finally here! OK, that’s obviously a lie, but Alaric does give us a taste of his vocal prowess in this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s midseason premiere (The CW, 9/8c).

The episode finds Alaric and Hope hitting the open road to rescue Landon Kirby, but as you’ll see in the clip, they’re the ones who really need to be rescued… from each other. Between him grilling her on state capitals and her challenging his authority as an educator, it’s bound to rank among the most awkward road trips in the history of the TVD-verse.

Then again, did you really expect these two to play nice after their explosive fight in the midseason finale? You don’t just bounce back from a verbal melee about dads and death and drinking problems without at least a little awkwardness.

Fortunately, this clip isn’t all drama. It also includes an intriguing Caroline shoutout, one that accounts for Lizzie and Josie’s whereabouts. (Hint: There’s currently an ocean between them and the Salvatore School, and I think we can all agree they needed some space.)

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode, then drop a comment with your, ahem, hopes for the rest of Legacies‘ first season.