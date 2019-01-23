TVLine Items: Kate Winslet's HBO Gig, Fosse/Verdon Premiere and More

Kate Winslet may be on her way to a second Emmy Award: The actress is returning to the small screen as the lead of the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, our sister site Deadline reports.

Winslet will play a small-town Pennsylvania detective who is investigating a local murder while her own life crumbles around her.

The Easttown role marks a reunion for Winslet and HBO: She previously starred in the premium cabler’s 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, for which she won an Emmy.

* FX has set a Tuesday, April 9, at 10/9c premiere date for Fosse/Verdon, its limited series about the romantic and creative partnership between visionary filmmaker Bob Fosse (played by Sam Rockwell) and influential choreographer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

* WGN America has renewed the Jerry O’Connell comedy procedural Carter for a second season, to air later this year. The series stars O’Connell as the lead of a detective TV show who returns to his hometown and starts solving real-life mysteries.

* As of Feb. 8, Amazon will be streaming all three seasons of Syfy castoff The Expanse, ahead of the Season 4 premiere (coming later this year, date TBA).

* ABC has released a trailer for Bless This Mess, a single-camera comedy starring Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital) and Dax Shepard (Parenthood) as newlyweds who make the decision to move from big city New York to rural Nebraska. The show premieres on Tuesday, April 16.

