TVLine Items: Kerry Washington's Son on Netflix, President Renewed and More

Netflix is bringing Kerry Washington‘s Broadway turn to the masses: The streamer is adapting the 2018 play American Son, with cast members Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee set to reprise their roles.

Director Kenny Leon will also return to helm the Netflix production, which begins filming this February in New York City.

American Son tells the story of interracial parents who reunite in a Florida police station to search for answers about their missing teenage son.

* Showtime has renewed the Stephen Colbert-produced animated comedy Our Cartoon President for Season 2, to air later this year, our sister site Variety reports.

* Hosea Chanchez (The Game) will recur on Black Lightning as Marcus Bishop, a secret ASA operative code-named Shakedown who can generate vibrations and frequencies, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TLC will air Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl, featuring six favorite episodes of the series, POP-up Factoids and Where Are They Now updates, on Sunday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 11 pm ET.

* Animal Kingdom has tapped Leila George (Mortal Engines) to recur during Season 4 as Janine, a scrappy survivor who doesn’t expect to live past 30, The Wrap reports.

