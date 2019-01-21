Fox & Friends Apologizes for Graphic Suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg Died: 'Big Mistake in the Control Room'

The co-hosts of Fox & Friends have issued an apology after a graphic shown during Monday’s broadcast suggested that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

Earlier in the Fox News morning program, Ainsley Earhardt’s interview with a college professor was briefly preceded by a graphic of Ginsburg that featured her photo and the words “1933-2019,” indicating that Ginsburg had passed away. Though the graphic only appeared for a fleeting few seconds, co-host Steve Doocy addressed the error in a later segment.

“A technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it. We don’t want to make it seem like anything other than that was a mistake, that was an accident,” Doocy said. “We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery. Big mistake in the control room.”

“We apologize,” Earhardt echoed. “Big mistake, yes.”

News organizations regularly prepare obituaries/ancillary materials ahead of time for high-profile figures, especially those who have had health scares. In December, Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove cancerous nodules on her lungs. She is currently working from home while she fully recovers, but she is not expected to need any further medical treatment.

“This was a technical error that emanated from the graphics team,” a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite.

Watch the error from Monday’s broadcast below: