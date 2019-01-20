Arrow Sneak Peek: What Does the New Green Arrow Think of Oliver Queen?

The people of Star City have understandably been quick to compare the new Green Arrow to her predecessor. But how does the female vigilante herself react when likened to (half-brother) Oliver Queen?

In the CW series’ midseason premiere, titled “My Name is Emiko Queen” and airing Monday at 8/7c, Oliver is ready to get to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity. But when Dinah tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow (played by new series regular Sea Shimooka), things take a surprising turn.

In the sneak peek above, Emiko is recovering from an on-the-“job” injury when Rene starts asking way too many questions, and offering too much advice — including relaying former Green Arrow Oliver Queen’s own city-saving philosophy. Press play above, Hoss, to see how Emiko reacts to the comparison.

But what is driving Emiko? Says showrunner Beth Schwartz, “We’re going to find out a lot more about her [on Monday] — where she came from, who her mother is, why Robert [Queen] kept her a secret, what her mission is….. We’ll keep unraveling that as the season goes on.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, Diggle and Lyla must answer to ARGUS about their new scheme involving Diaz.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.