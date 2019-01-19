SNL: Trump Plays Deal or No Deal... for Hamberders? — Watch Video

The Art of the Deal met Deal or No Deal as NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned from the holiday break.

In the cold open for the first episode of 2019, President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) was a contestant on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show, which used to air, like, 13 times a week on NBC and recently was resurrected on CNBC.

In the SNL spoof, Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson) was subbing for Mandel as Trump played on behalf of his favorite charity, Habitat for Hannity.

Having previously said “No deal!” to what Congress offered in December, as Steve Harvey recapped, POTUS is now looking to secure $5 billion for a border wall, in trade for extending DACA and releasing migrant children from their cages (so they can be “free-range kids”).

Trump chose from briefcase models including Speaker of the House Nancy “not drunk on my own power or anything” Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (who was nudged by Pelosi to downgrade his offer from “Whatever you want” to “$15 + a pastrami on rye”), Instagram-savvy Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and racist Rep. Steve King (whose briefcase offer was, well, “whites”).

Watch some of the sketch here:

Welcome to Deal or No Deal: Government Shutdown Edition. #SNL pic.twitter.com/Psfnd2Ipm9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 20, 2019

Trump eventually and erroneously selected a McDonald’s Burger King Wendy’s White Castle delivery boy (Pete Davidson) who was standing off-stage, but whose case of hamberders was an offer he simply couldn’t refuse.

We’ll post full video of the skit once it becomes available; until then, share your thoughts on the Deal or No Deal spoof, brought to you by Green Beef!