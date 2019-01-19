Magnum P.I.‘s titular sleuth has swapped his Ferrari for a Vespa (!) — but that’s not the only twist on tap in this Sunday’s special outing of the freshman drama.

Airing Sunday following CBS’ broadcast of the NFL’s AFC Championship Game, the episode “Winner Takes All” finds Magnum (played by Jay Hernandez) and every other private investigator and bounty hunter on Oahu scrambling to track down a man accused of murder, with a $200K bounty dangled before them.

In the sneak peek above, Magnum has followed a lead to a storage unit, only to discover rival P.I. Luther Gillis (played by Ken Jeong) and protégé Willa (The Orville alum Halston Sage) on his tail.

Can Magnum stay one step ahead of the Survivor-like alliances that are fast forming among the private eyes and bounty hunters? Press play above to see what happens.

Among the special Sunday night episode’s guest stars, former NFL player Eddie George plays the man informing the bounty hunters and PIs to the skip on the run, while NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney plays one of the people chasing the accused killer.