TVLine Items: Unsolved Mysteries Reboot, Ryan Hansen Return and More

Netflix is looking to bring closure to more Unsolved Mysteries: The streaming service has picked up a modern take on the true-crime reality series, from the original creators and Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy.

The update will “once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases,” Netflix announced on Twitter.

The original Unsolved Mysteries ran for nine seasons on NBC from 1987 to 1997 before moving to CBS for its final two years. In 2001, Lifetime revived the program, which also briefly aired on Spike. Past hosts include Raymond Burr, Karl Malden, Robert Stack, Virginia Madsen and Dennis Farina.

“Unsolved Mysteries” is coming back to haunt a new generation! The original creators have teamed up with the producers of #StrangerThings for a modern take on the series that will once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases. pic.twitter.com/9DkcynjlhV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 18, 2019

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The YouTube Premium comedy Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television will return for Season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 30. The entire first season is currently available to watch for free until Feb. 13.

* Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) will present the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8:20 am ET.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the new adult comedy PEN15, created by and starring Maya Erskine (Casual) and Anna Konkle (Rosewood). All 10 episodes drop Friday, Feb. 8.

* HBO has unveiled a trailer for its original movie O.G., starring Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) as a maximum-security prison inmate whose impending release is upended when he takes a new arrival under his wing. The film airs Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?