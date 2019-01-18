At Home With Amy Sedaris Serves More Delicious Nonsense in Season 2 Trailer

Amy Sedaris is cordially inviting viewers back for another season of joy, madness and important lessons about hospitality, “the act of welcoming guests into your home… so you don’t have to go to theirs.”

TruTV on Friday released the official trailer for the second season of At Home With Amy Sedaris, the irreverent home makeover show you didn’t know you needed in your life (even though TVLine urged you to start watching it back in Dec. 2017 when we named it one of our Peak TV Treasures).

As always, Sedaris has countless crafty lessons in store for her audience, from making the perfect bird-feeder earrings to singeing off your eyebrows with an oven. (Come to think of it, that second lesson might not be intentional.)

Season 2’s roster of guest stars includes big names like Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne, Matthew Broderick, Gillian Jacobs, Juliette Lewis, Ellie Kemper, Michael Shannon, Ana Gasteyer and Richard Kind. We’ll also see plenty of favorites from the show’s Emmy-nominated first season, like Cole Escola and Justin Theroux.

At Home With Amy Sedaris returns Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10/9c. (Season 1 episodes are available to stream on truTV.com.) Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a taste of what Sedaris’ second season has in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.