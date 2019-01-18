America's Got Talent Video: Paul Potts' Golden Pipes Stun the Judges

Something tells us there’s a Golden Buzzer in Paul Potts‘ future. The opera singer, who won the first season of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, is among the acts competing Monday on America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC, 8/7c). And he didn’t cross the pond to lose.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Potts’ triumphant return to the Talent stage, a powerful performance that brings all four judges — along with every single person in the audience — to their feet.

Of course, Potts is just one of 10 acts facing the judges this week, along with singer Angelica Hale (AGT Season 12), rollerskating duo Billy and Emily England (AGT Season 12), illusionist Darcy Oake (BGT Season 8), DJ Arch Jnr (South Africa’s Got Talent Season 6), magician Jon Dorenbos (AGT Season 11), opera singer Prince Poppycock (AGT Season 5), sideshow duo Ryan Stock and AmberLynn (AGT Season 11), and comedians Samuel J. Comroe (AGT Season 13) and Tom Cotter (AGT Season 7).

Two of those acts will proceed straight to the Champions finale, where they will face off against the four acts already sent through: singer Susan Boyle (BGT Season 3), comedian Preacher Lawson (AGT Season 12), danger act Deadly Games (AGT Season 11) and operatic rocker Cristina Ramos (Got Talent España Season 1).

Hit PLAY on our exclusive sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be rooting for Potts on Monday? And what have you thought of the results thus far?