The Bone Collector TV Adaptation Snags Pilot Order at NBC

One of literature’s most famous crime-solvers is coming to the small screen.

NBC has handed a pilot order to Lincoln, a drama based on Jeffery Deaver’s series of Lincoln Rhyme crime novels, TVLine has learned.

Originally titled The Bone Collector (which is also the first book in Deaver’s collection), Lincoln centers on legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, who was seriously injured during his hunt for a diabolical serial killer. Called back into action when the Bone Collector re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD. (Lincoln is a quadriplegic in the novels, though it’s unclear if that will remain true in the TV adaptation.)

The potential series counts VJ Boyd (S.W.A.T.), Avi Nir (Homeland), Peter Traugott (The Brave) and Rachel Kaplan (Wisdom of the Crowd) among its executive producers.

The Bone Collector was previously adapted as a 1999 film (pictured above), which starred Denzel Washington as Lincoln and Angelina Jolie as Amelia. There are currently 14 novels in Deaver’s Lincoln Rhyme series; the most recent title, The Cutting Edge, was published in April 2018.

Are you interested in a Bone Collector TV series? And who should play Lincoln and Amelia? Leave your casting suggestions in the comments below!