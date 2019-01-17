TVLine Items: Sarsgaard's True-Crime Gig, Mad Men Vet to Netflix and More

Peter Sarsgaard (The Looming Tower, The Killing) is on the case at CBS All Access, as the lead of the streaming service’s upcoming true-crime drama Interrogation, our sister site Deadline reports.

The actor will play a detective in the straight-to-series project, based on the true story of a young man who was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode revolves around an interrogation taken from real police case files, allowing the viewer to play detective, too.

CBS All Access plans to release the first nine episodes to watch in any order, with the conclusive season finale available at a later date.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* January Jones (Mad Men) has joined Netflix’s upcoming figure skating drama Spinning Out, playing the mother of Kaya Scodelario’s skater, per Deadline.

* Gladys Knight will perform the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIII pregame festivities on Sunday, Feb. 3, airing on CBS.

* American Ninja Warrior‘s annual international competition special “USA Vs. the World” will air on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8/7c on NBC. Competing for Team USA are Drew Drechsel, Jesse “Flex” Labreck, Mathis “Kid” Owhadi, Najee Richardson and Barclay Stockett.

* IFC has released a trailer for Season 3 of Documentary Now! — premiering Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 pm — including a parody of the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country starring Owen Wilson as a revered cult leader:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?