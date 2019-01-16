Riverdale Video: Jughead Has Orders for the Serpents — But Who's Biting Back?

Jughead asserts his authority as head of the Southside Serpents in Riverdale‘s winter premiere… but not everyone is willing to bow down to him.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (The CW, 8/7c), Jughead — back inside Riverdale’s city limits, somehow; the quarantine must be over by now, we’re guessing? — informs his fellow Serpents that he doesn’t want them selling or doing drugs anymore. In fact, “no crime of any kind will be tolerated” from here on out, he declares, with anyone who disobeys being “exiled… permanently.”

He encounters some resistance, though: Cheryl scoffs at him barking out orders after being gone for a month “on a vision quest with your bestie,” and Fangs points out that without the drug trade, they’ll have no money coming in. But F.P. steps in to assure Fangs they’ll “figure it out,” flashing the Serpents hand signal and leading a chant of, “In unity, there is strength.” (Cheryl still doesn’t look very unified, though…)

Elsewhere in the episode, “Veronica leads the charge against her father after he takes aim at La Bonne Nuit,” “Betty reluctantly houses the group of patients who escaped the Sisters of Quiet Mercy,” and “Archie is forced to face his demons,” per the official description.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at this week’s Riverdale, and then hit the comments with your predictions for the rest of Season 3.