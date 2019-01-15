Project Runway Sneak Peek: A Mile-High Challenge Descends Into Madness

If you thought a plane needed to leave the ground in order to experience turbulence, TVLine’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime, 9/8c) may prove to be an educational experience.

Seated aboard a Southwest airplane, the show’s 13 remaining designers react to the two words no contestant ever wants to hear: “unconventional materials challenge.” Host Alyssa Milano gives the designers exactly five minutes to run to baggage claim and sift through random suitcases to collect usable materials.

“I’m very Australian, and we have rules,” Juli Grbac says, reacting to the chaos. “Rules is rules. I didn’t think we were like animals, running around the airport just grabbing. I’m not getting there, it’s like a scrum!”

(Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing the incredible grown Jasper Garvida manages to fashion from a stack of cups and an air sickness bag. Whatever it is, I’m already a fan.)

To assist judges Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi in dissecting the designers’ looks this week, Lifetime has recruited TV news anchor Tamron Hall and model Martha Hunt to come on board as guest judges.

