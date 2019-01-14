TVLine Items: Yeoh's Trek Spinoff a Go, The Twilight Zone Adds Two and More

The Star Trek universe continues to expand: CBS All Access is officially developing a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou, a member of Starfleet’s Section 31 division, which is a shadow organization within the Federation.

The actress returns to Discovery in Season 2, premiering Thursday, Jan. 17.

If it goes to series, the Georgiou offshoot would join the previously announced Jean-Luc Picard spinoff (with Patrick Stewart returning to play the iconic Next Generation captain) and animated comedy Lower Decks in CBS All Access’ Star Trek franchise.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It) and Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens) will star in an episode of CBS All Access’ upcoming The Twilight Zone series, from executive producer Jordan Peele, who also serves as host/narrator.

* Netflix has set a Friday, March 8 release date for After Life, a Ricky Gervais-led series about a widower who, instead of taking his own life, opts to “punish the world” by saying and doing whatever he likes from now on.

* WGN America has picked up Dog’s Most Wanted, in which bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman and the Dirty Dozen pursue Dog’s “bucket list” of most wanted fugitives. Production begins in early 2019.

* Showtime has released an extended trailer for Season 4 of Billions, debuting Sunday, Mar. 17 at 9/8c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?