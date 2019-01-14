Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek: Is Antonio on Board With Ruzek's Risky Plan?

Antonio is back at Intelligence in this Wednesday’s Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10/9c) after what was hopefully a successful rehab stint, as seen in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek. But his happy return also comes with the reminder that someone else is risking their career to cover up for his mistakes.

After a brief “welcome back” greeting from Burgess and Ruzek, Antonio apologizes for being late on his first day back at work — he had to take his daughter to therapy, he explains — and then voices his concerns about Ruzek’s plan.

“There’s no way I can let Adam go through with” taking the blame for killing a suspect, Antonio announces to Voight.

The Intelligence boss, however, tells him, “We’re way past that. Look, you say anything now, we all pay the price.” Will Antonio keep quiet about what really happened, or spill the truth?

Elsewhere in the episode, “when a defense attorney is murdered after a fundraiser, Intelligence must confront the world of campaign finance,” reads the official synopsis, “which makes them reconsider their decision to back the current pro-police mayoral candidate,” played by Scrubs vet John C. McGinley.

Press PLAY above to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on what Antonio should do.