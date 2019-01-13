×

Ratings: Rams/Cowboys NFC Playoff Eyes TV Season's Biggest Audience

Fox’s coverage of Saturday night’s NFC playoff game delivered 28.5 million total viewers and an 8.9 demo rating (in fast nationals).

Per the overnight metered market numbers, the Rams/Cowboys match-up is on track to be this TV season’s most watched event thus far, while also marking the best Saturday divisional game since 2012.

Elsewhere on Saturday night: Leading out of the AFC playoff, NBC’s Titan Games rerun scored a 1.4 rating, while Saturday Night Live (With Steve Carell/Ella Mai) delivered its best encore numbers in a year… ABC’s A Million Little Things repeat (1.2 mil/0.2), as The Rookie did last week, bested the MIA Alec Baldwin Show‘s most recent outing (850K/0.1).

