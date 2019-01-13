Peak TV Treasure: Corporate

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

CORPORATE

NETWORK | Comedy Central

CREATED BY | Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson and Jake Weisman

NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10

EPISODE LENGTH | 30 mins.

PREMISE | Welcome to hell… I mean, work. This pitch-black workplace satire chronicles the miserable lives of Matt and Jake (co-creators Ingebretson and Weisman), two low-level executives at the soul-crushing multinational conglomerate Hampton DeVille. On their agonizingly slow climb up the corporate ladder, they dodge pointless requests from their jargon-spouting superiors (Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick) and try to impress the ultra-confident and all-powerful CEO (Lance Reddick)… who might actually be Satan. (Plus, the very funny Aparna Nancherla co-stars as Matt and Jake’s work pal Grace.)

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Dark, dark, dark comedies; The Office, but where every employee is borderline suicidal; surreal parodies that poke fun at our capitalist consumer society; laughing through the pain.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | Corporate’s scorchingly downbeat take on the workplace comedy isn’t for every taste: Episode titles include “The Powerpoint of Death” and “The Pain of Being Alive.” But if you’ve ever spent any time in a cubicle, you’ll nod sadly in recognition at the razor-sharp satire here, targeting everything from the frantic networking on display at a corporate retreat to the perils of getting too lax with the dress code on Casual Friday. You’ll know within the first three minutes of the series premiere if Corporate is for you… and if it is, welcome aboard! You’re going to hate it here.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes, Corporate kicks off Season 2 this Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | All 10 Season 1 episodes are available to stream for free at cc.com and on the Comedy Central app.