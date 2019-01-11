TVLine Items: L Word Vet Is grown-ish Prof, Oprah Live With Beto and More

Katherine Moennig (Ray Donovan, The L Word) has a thing or two to teach the grown-ish kids: The actress will recur during Season 2 of the Freeform comedy (airing Wednesdays at 8/7c) as Professor Paige Hewson, our sister site Deadline reports.

Moennig’s character is an openly lesbian CalU teacher for a gender studies class that Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends are enrolled in. The prof will be especially important to Nomi (Emily Arlook), who hasn’t come out to her parents yet and sees her instructor as someone she can talk to.

Moennig’s other TV credits include Three Rivers and Young Americans.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Oprah Winfrey will interview Beto O’Rourke, Michael B. Jordan, Bradley Cooper, Melinda Gates and Lisa Borders live from Times Square on Monday, Jan. 14, in an event that will air on OWN at a later date. Tickets available Jan. 14 at Oprah.com/oprahconversations.

* The culinary competition series Masterchef Junior will return for Season 7 on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm on Fox.

* Netflix’s GLOW has cast Breeda Wool (UnREAL, Mr. Mercedes) in a recurring role for the upcoming Season 3, according to Deadline. Wool will play Denise, a former showgirl and current dance captain at a Las Vegas revue.

