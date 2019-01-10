Shadow and Bone, Six of Crows Books Being Developed into Netflix Series

Netflix is taking its subscribers into the Grishaverse. The streaming service announced today that Eric Heisserer (Bird Box, Arrival) will adapt two of Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling fantasy book series — the Shadow and Bone trilogy, as well as the two Six of Crows novels — into a single, eight-episode drama series, which will incorporate characters and concepts from the two franchises, both of which take place in the aforementioned Grishaverse. Writer/creator Heisserer will also serve as showrunner.

Netflix’s official logline for the series is as follows: “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Bardugo — whose next book series, King of Scars, hits shelves later this month — will serve as an executive-producer, alongside Pouya Shahbazian (New Leaf Literary & Media), and Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry (21 Laps).

