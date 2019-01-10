Corporate Video: The Office Debates the Existence of 'Proximity Crushes'

In the corporate world, your romantic prospects sometimes don’t extend much further than the adjoining cubicle.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Corporate‘s Season 2 premiere (Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central), Matt denies that he has a crush on a new co-worker named Jessica, played by SNL alum Sasheer Zamata. Grace knows right away what it is, though: “It’s a proximity crush. I have one of those.” She explains that she’s oddly fascinated by a slob named Jerry Sluntz who sits right outside her office: “He’s disgusting… but eventually, you can’t look away.”

Jake, unsurprisingly, has a cynical outlook on love and romance: “The best you can do is arbitrarily choose a partner you share a few interests with, and hope their dormant personality flaws can be medicated.” But even he gets giddy when Jessica takes a seat next to Matt and the two exchange a little playful banter about their identical lunch order. The flirty back-and-forth even leads to Matt daydreaming about having babies with his new co-worker. Jeez… these proximity crushes are powerful stuff, huh?

