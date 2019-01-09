TVLine Items: Rob Lowe's Samurai Debut, 2 Dope Queens Return and More

Rob Lowe is gearing up for some mind games: Mental Samurai, a game show hosted and produced by the Code Black actor, will premiere Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 9/8c on Fox.

Billed as the first-ever obstacle course for the brain, the program challenges contestants to “battle the boundaries of their minds to answer questions accurately with speed and precision.” On top of that, players have to “contend with being physically transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule capable of rotating 360 degrees.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO has announced that 2 Dope Queens Season 2 will debut on Friday, Feb. 8 (at 11/10c), and once again consist of four hour-long specials. Guests include Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter films), Keegan-Michael Key (Friends From College), trans icon Janet Mock and hip hop artist Lizzo.

* YouTube’s sci-fi comedy anthology Weird City, from co-creator Jordan Peele (Get Out), has tapped the following guest stars: Sara Gilbert (The Conners), Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Ed O’Neill (Modern Family), Rosario Dawson (Jane the Virgin, Marvel’s Luke Cage), Michael Cera (Arrested Development), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), LeVar Burton (Star Trek), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Auli’i Cravalho (Rise), Trevor Jackson (grown-ish), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), Gillian Jacobs (Love, Community), Hannah Simone (New Girl), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars). Watch a trailer below for the series, which premieres Wednesday, Feb. 13:

* Netflix has announced that Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj will return on Sunday, Feb. 10. Episodes will continued to be released weekly.

* Amazon will stream the ITV series White Dragon (aka Strangers) on Friday, Feb. 8. The eight-episode drama stars John Simm (Doctor Who, Life on Mars) as a sheltered London professor who tries to unravel the mystery behind his wife’s sudden death.

* Disney Channel has renewed the animated series Star Wars Resistance for Season 2, to air this fall. Watch a trailer for the freshman season’s return on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 10 pm:

