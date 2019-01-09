Ratings: Ellen's Games Tops Disrupted Tuesday, New Amsterdam Goes Low

NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games Season 2 opener on Tuesday drew 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, edging out ABC’s The Conners for the nightly demo win. Leading out of the EGoG rerun that was swapped in opposite President Trump’s border crisis speech/the Democratic response, New Amsterdam returned to series lows of 5.3 mil/1.0 (but may round up to a 1.1 in finals. Stay tuned!).

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCIS (11.7 mil/1.2) ticked down from its fall finale.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (3.3 mil/0.7) was steady, while The Gifted is currently reporting 2.2 mil/0.6 with some Trump presumably pumping its numbers.

ABC | The Conners (6.9 mil/1.4) was steady, while The Kids Are Alright (4.7 mil/1.0) was up a tenth. The rest of ABC’s numbers are scrambled due to Trump/Democratic response coverage, but based on my own, exclusive proprietary calculations, I am going to say that black-ish (3.9 mil/0.8) and Splitting Up Together (3.5 mil/0.7) were steady, while The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.7) returned down. BUT I COULD BE WRONG. (I was told there would be no math in this job.)

How many tuned into Trump’s speech/the Democratic response via broadcast-TV, you ask? It’s really hard to say, but the total (22-ish million?) seems on par (if not a bit higher than?) his January 2018 State of the Union address.

