New Arrow Photos: Does Oliver Learn the Truth About His [Spoiler]?

Before last month’s mega crossover, Arrow dropped a bombshell on viewers: Oliver Queen has a half-sister — and the formerly masked vigilante might be on his way to learning the truth about his secret sis, Emiko Queen (played by Sea Shimooka), in these newly released photos from the show’s midseason return.

Let’s look at the possible photographic clues from the Jan. 21 episode, tantalizingly titled “Shattered Lives”: Oliver is rummaging through boxes of documents with his wife Felicity, and he does not look at all pleased with what he discovers in them. Plus, there’s this teaser from the official synopsis: “Oliver is ready to get back to work with the SCPD and to focus on his marriage with Felicity. However, when Dinah tasks Oliver with tracking the new Green Arrow, things take a surprising turn.” Hmmm…

Elsewhere in the gallery, Rene comes face-to-face with an injured, de-hooded Emiko, and Oliver — sporting the new wardrobe that star Stephen Amell advocated for? — is seen inspecting a SCPD crime scene. Meanwhile, “Diggle and Lyla must answer to ARGUS about Diaz.”

Arrow returns Monday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c on The CW, where it will now lead into Black Lightning. (Legends of Tomorrow is slated to resume its Season 4 run on Mondays in April.)

