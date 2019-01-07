Today Reveals Cohosts for Post-Megyn Kelly Third Hour — Who's Taking Over?

Today is calling on some familiar faces to permanently lead its in-limbo third hour.

Meteorologists Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer, along with journalists Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones, have officially been named cohosts of Today‘s 9 am hour, which was previously home to Megyn Kelly’s portion of the NBC morning show.

“Hope you don’t mind these faces!” Dreyer tweeted Monday, alongside a selfie with her three fellow anchors. “You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9 am. Please join us!”

Following Kelly’s firing from Today in October — a result of her controversial comments about blackface — the third hour was temporarily co-hosted by Melvin, Roker and co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb, though Dreyer and Jones also made regular appearances as the year drew to a close. It was initially speculated that Today correspondent Jenna Bush Hager would become Kelly’s permanent replacement.

This 9 o’clock cohost reveal comes amid a time of transition for the morning show, whose fourth hour will bid adieu to Kathie Lee Gifford in April. NBC has yet to announce future plans for the 10 am hour, though NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said “our plans will, of course, continue to include Hoda.”

