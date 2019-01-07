NCIS Sneak Peek: SecDef Mitch Pileggi Is Gunning for Gibbs' Team – But Why?

What have NCIS Special Agents McGee and Torres gotten themselves into…?!

This week on CBS’ NCIS (Tuesday, 8/7c), United States Secretary of Defense Wynn Crawford (played by The X-Files‘ Mitch Pileggi) not only shuts down Gibbs’ current murder investigation, he also demands that McGee and Torres be arrested (!) for their actions during the case.

In the exclusive sneak peek above from Tuesday’s provocative cold open — we’re not supposed to know what has transpired leading to this — SecDef makes clear to NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) how serious the matter is, and how vital it is to get the facts fast. Vance, though, counters that it’s more important that the facts be right.

How critical is it that McGee and Torres (played by Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama) cooperate, and quickly? Press play above to see which of their body parts are (gulp) on the line.

