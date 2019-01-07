David Fincher's Love, Death & Robots Animated Anthology Ordered at Netflix

What do alien spiders, bloodthirsty demons and cyborg bounty hunters have in common? (Cue the Jeopardy theme song…)

They all will make an appearance in Love, Death & Robots, an animated anthology series newly ordered at Netflix.

Hailing from Oscar-nominated director David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network) and Deadpool helmer Tim Miller, Love, Death & Robots is described as a “collection of animated short stories that span the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres.”

Season 1 will include 18 episodes, each of which will run anywhere from five to 15 minutes. Every installment is created by a different team of filmmakers from around the world and will feature a unique animation style.

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream project,” Miller said in a statement. “It combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so f—king excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

Love, Death & Robots — which Netflix notes is aimed at an adult audience — is the streaming platform’s first-ever animated anthology series. There’s currently no timetable for when the show will premiere.

