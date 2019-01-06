Golden Globes 2019: The Americans and Bodyguard Among Early Winners

The winners of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards are being announced on Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and hosted by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Heading into the telecast, FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led the TV pack with four total nods, while The Americans, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sharp Objects, Homecoming, Barry, A Very English Scandal and The Kominsky Method followed with three nominations each.

Going by medium, cable-TV programs had amassed 32 total nods, followed by streaming’s 19. Broadcast-TV came netted just four.

TVLine will denote the winners in RED, as announced.

• DRAMA SERIES (previous winner: Handmaid’s Tale)

The Americans, FX — WINNER

Bodyguard, Netflix

Homecoming, Amazon Prime

Killing Eve, BBC America

Pose, FX

• DRAMA ACTOR (previous winner: Sterling K. Brown)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

• DRAMA ACTRESS (previous winner: Elisabeth Moss)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (previous winner: Mrs. Maisel)

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (previous winner: Rachel Brosnahan)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (previous winner: Aziz Ansari)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime Video

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry