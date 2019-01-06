Golden Globes 2019: The Americans and Bodyguard Among Early Winners

The winners of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards are being announced on Sunday night in a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and hosted by Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).
Heading into the telecast, FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story led the TV pack with four total nods, while The Americans, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sharp Objects, Homecoming, Barry, A Very English Scandal and The Kominsky Method followed with three nominations each.
Going by medium, cable-TV programs had amassed 32 total nods, followed by streaming’s 19. Broadcast-TV came netted just four.
• DRAMA SERIES (previous winner: Handmaid’s Tale)
The Americans, FX — WINNER
Bodyguard, Netflix
Homecoming, Amazon Prime
Killing Eve, BBC America
Pose, FX
• DRAMA ACTOR (previous winner: Sterling K. Brown)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard — WINNER
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
• DRAMA ACTRESS (previous winner: Elisabeth Moss)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (previous winner: Mrs. Maisel)
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (previous winner: Rachel Brosnahan)
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (previous winner: Aziz Ansari)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method — WINNER
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime Video
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — WINNER
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal — WINNER
Henry Winkler, Barry