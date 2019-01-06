Fosse/Verdon Teaser: Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell Own the Stage in First Look at FX Miniseries

FX’s Bob Fosse-Gwen Verdon miniseries is already trying to steal the spotlight. Just as the 2019 Golden Globes began on Sunday, the network dropped Fosse/Vernon‘s first trailer, giving us a tantalizing look at Michelle Williams (as Verdon) and Sam Rockwell (as Fosse) in action.

Premiering in April, the drama chronicles the partnership of Broadway legends Fosse and Verdon. “He was a filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors; she was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time,” per a release from FX. “Together, they changed the face of American entertainment — at a perilous cost.”

The series cast also includes Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) as Ann Reinking, Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) as Paddy Chayefsky, Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) as Joan Simon, Nate Corddry (Mindhunter) as Neil Simon, Susan Misner (Billions) as Joan McCracken, Bianca Marroquín (Hoping Heart) as Chita Rivera, Kelli Barrett (The Punisher) as Liza Minnelli, Evan Handler (Power) as Hal Prince, Rick Holmes (BrainDead) as Fred Weaver, Paul Reiser (Mad About You) as Cy Feuer, Ethan Slater (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Joel Grey, Byron Jennings (Law & Order) as George Abbott and Laura Osnes (City of Dreams) as Shirley MacLaine.

Hit PLAY on the first Fosse/Verdon teaser above, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you be tuning in?