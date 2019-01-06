Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie a 'Bitch' in Golden Globes Pre-Show

Chrissy Metz is “distraught” over an apparent misunderstanding — made significantly worse by social media — that occurred between herself and Alison Brie prior to Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

At the end of her interview during the Globes’ official pre-show on Facebook Live, Metz appeared to play along with host AJ Gibson’s sassy set-up to the next red carpet interview, which happened to be Brie. (The actress was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Netflix’s GLOW.)

“You know a girl named Alison Brie?” Gibson asked. “Do I!” Metz replied. The camera then cut to Brie’s interview, but Metz and the hosts could still be heard discussing Brie, with Metz’s microphone seemingly catching her saying, “She’s such a [unintelligible word starting with b].”

The video of Metz allegedly dissing Brie immediately caught Twitter’s attention, circulating the video and gathering reactions.

“I’m so distraught and upset,” Metz tells People. “I don’t speak about anyone like that I don’t speak like that. I love Alison, I follow her. … When I was walking up they said, ‘Do you know Alison,’ and I said, ‘Oh boy, do I.’ I love her.'”

Metz’s rep echoes the actress’ sentiment, adding, “Chrissy never said that. She would never say that about anybody. She’s a huge fan and friend of Alison Brie.”

